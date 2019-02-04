Trio accused in Burleson homicide involving drugs, counterfeit money, police say

Three young people accused of killing a man in December in Burleson when they tried to pay for drugs with counterfeit money were in custody Monday in the Johnson County Jail.

The trio is accused of shooting and killing 21-year-old Amory Washington of Burleson during a drug deal on Dec. 9.

Burleson police identified the suspects as Ashley Elam, 21, and Austin Crain, 20, both of Burleson, and David Medina, 22, of Alvarado.

Elam and Crain were arrested Jan. 29. Medina was taken into custody the next day by Wichita Falls police, Burleson detectives and members of the Johnson County STOP Task Force. He was booked into the Wichita County Jail and transferred on Friday to the Johnson County Jail in Cleburne.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

The suspects met with Washington to buy illegal drugs in the 1000 block of Remington Circle in Burleson early on Dec. 9, Burleson police said in a news release.

The trio allegedly used counterfeit money to purchase the drugs and Washington confronted them when he found out the money was fake, police said.

During the confrontation, Washington was shot. He died from a gunshot wound to the chest, according to a ruling by the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Burleson police said they executed more than 20 search warrants and interviewed more than 30 witnesses in the case.

Medina, Elam and Cain were in the Johnson County Jail Monday with bail set at $150,000 each, facing murder charges. Cain also faces a firearm theft charge.