Two adults, two children found dead in possible Dallas carbon monoxide poisoning

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

February 03, 2019 12:50 PM

Four people including two children have been found dead in Dallas home, the victims of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, according to news reports.

The dead are two men who were working in the home, according to news reports. One of the children was the son of one of the workers.

Dallas firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide emergency about 10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Owega Ave.

The victims were found in a home.

Investigators say a generator inside the home was the source of the deadly fumes, according to WFAA-TV.

The invisible, odorless gas claims about 500 lives each year. Symptoms may include headache, dizziness, vomiting, chest pain and confusion. If you or someone you're with develops signs or symptoms, leave the area and get fresh air immediately.

