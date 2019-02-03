Two adults, two children found dead in possible Dallas carbon monoxide poisoning

Four people including two children have been found dead in Dallas home, the victims of possible carbon monoxide poisoning, according to news reports.

The dead are two men who were working in the home, according to news reports. One of the children was the son of one of the workers.

Dallas firefighters responded to a carbon monoxide emergency about 10 a.m. in the 1400 block of Owega Ave.

The victims were found in a home.

Investigators say a generator inside the home was the source of the deadly fumes, according to WFAA-TV.