Only in Fort Worth.

Firefighters rescued a calf Saturday afternoon which had been stuck in mud for hours in east Fort Worth.

Crews received the call shortly before 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 700 block of Randol Mill Road.

A calf had wandered into mud, got stuck and was too exhausted to escape.

But crews using a hauling system rescued the calf and pulled the youngster to dry land.