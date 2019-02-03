Man in critical condition after Sunday morning shooting outside of Fort Worth pharmacy

A man was in critical condition Sunday morning after he was shot as he stood outside of a pharmacy, police said.

The adult man whose name was not released by authorities was taken to a local hospital, according to an official with MedStar.





Police responded to the shooting call shortly before 5 a.m. at Altamesa Boulevard and McCart Avenue just outside of the CVS Pharmacy.

A man and a woman were standing outside of the pharmacy when they heard gunshots, police said.

The man was shot in the lower back, police said. The woman was not injured.

Police had no leads on the suspect.

Police did not release any other details.