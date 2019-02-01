Missed tickets to George Strait at Dickies Arena? Country music legend adds second show

George Strait sold out Dickies Arena within 30 minutes when ticket went on sale for his November show, but don’t worry country music fans, he’s got more planned for Fort Worth

Not one to disappoint, the Texas singer and country music icon added a second show, the arena announced Friday. Strait will play back-to-backs shows Nov. 22 and 23. Both shows will feature Western swing band Asleep at the Wheel as the opener and will start at 8 p.m.

Tickets will be available Feb. 8 at 10 a.m. through Ticketmaster.com

Like the first show, which sold out rapidly Dec. 7, tickets start at $19.82, a nod to Strait’s only Fort Worth performances at Billy Bob’s in 1982. VIP tickets will also be available. Those cost $250 for the Friday show.

Often called the King of Country, Strait has sold more than 68.5 million records and has 60 no. 1 songs. Strait announced his retirement in 2014 and end it with a “Cowboy Rides Away” tour in Arlington. Despite the “retirement” Strait has performed select shows since then.

“After experiencing such high demand for the first performance, we are thrilled that George Strait has added a second for his Fort Worth fans,” Matt Homan, president and general manager of Dickies Arena, said in a statement. “We’re looking forward to two nights full of a variety of George’s most popular songs.”

Those who sought tickets to the first show found themselves in a queue of thousands of like minded fans. On third-party sites in December, tickets on the farthermost rim of the arena were selling for $200 to $300, with stage tickets going for thousands of dollars.

Promoters called Strait’s show the “first concert announced” for the arena, indicating it may not be the grand opening of the 14,000-seat multipurpose arena.

Strait’s performances in Dickies Arena will have the quality of a concert hall thanks to custom acoustics. Unlike in a typical arena, where sound boards are hung to create concert acoustics, the arena’s ceiling features perforated insulation and a large bass trap designed to absorb sound and prevent unwanted echoing.

The $540 million arena is being built in partnership between the city of Fort Worth and Event Facilities Fort Worth, a private group led by Fort Worth billionaire Ed Bass that has benefited the Fort Worth Stock Show at the Will Rogers Memorial Center. The city’s portion of the project, approved by voters by special referendum in 2014, is capped at $225 million.

Construction began in February of 2017 with the Beck Group is the general contractor. The facility is expected to be completed in November, just in time for Strait’s shows and before the January 2020 Fort Worth Stock Show.

The arena will host the 2022 NCAA men’s basketball first and second rounds and the NCAA women’s gymnastics championships beginning in 2020 as well as at least one TCU basketball game.