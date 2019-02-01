He killed his brother and he’s a murder suspect in Fort Worth. Why is he not in jail?

The mother of a man slain in March is worried that the suspect in her son’s shooting who was recently released from jail might hurt someone else.

The suspect’s prior manslaughter conviction is driving her concern, said Tina Monique.





Morris Lewis Breakfield, 32, was arrested by Fort Worth police on June 20 in the slaying of Devante Charles Martez Moore, according to police records. Moore is Monique’s son.

About 10 years ago, the same Morris Breakfield reached a plea agreement with prosecutors that left a manslaughter conviction on his record in connection with his brother’s slaying, court records show.

A witness told police that Breakfield, then 21, went to his brother’s east-central Arlington apartment and shot him several times over an alleged $75 debt. Quinton Breakfield, 26, died in the apartment.

“Why would you let someone like him out of jail? He’s a danger to society,” Monique said. “He was a danger to society when they locked him up the first time.”

Moore was shot about 5 p.m. on March 4 while walking in the 8600 block of Meadowbrook Drive, according to police.

After the shooting, the suspect jumped into a U-Haul truck and fled, police said.

Moore was taken to John Peter Smith Hospital where he was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound to the chest shortly after he arrived, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Breakfield is facing a murder charge in Moore’s death and his bond had been set at $500,000, court records show. The bond was reduced to $100,000 on Jan. 10 and he was released from jail on Jan. 11, booking records show.

Breakfield’s attorney, Abe Factor, said in his motion to reduce bail that $500,000 was “excessive and oppressive” and that the suspect had been confined since his arrest in March.

“Defendant has no real or other valuable property he can sell in order to post bail and has been unsuccessful in raising the money necessary through his friends and family to pay the professional bondsman fee,” the motion stated.

After his brother’s death, Breakfield reached a plea agreement with prosecutors in December 2008 that lowered the murder charge to manslaughter, according to court records. He was sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation, court records show.

If served successfully, a deferred adjudication probation allows a defendant to avoid having a conviction. Conditions of his probation required Breakfield to submit to a psychiatric evaluation and he was designated a high-risk offender in 2009, court records show.

That probation was revoked in November 2010 after a court petition alleging multiple violations.

This story includes information from Star-Telegram archives.