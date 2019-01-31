Man accused of punching woman in downtown Fort Worth attacked another last year

A man sentenced last year for attacking a woman while she walked her dog in downtown Fort Worth is suspected of punching a woman as she strolled downtown with her daughters on Sunday afternoon, according to Tarrant County court records.

David Earl Thomas, 34, of Bedford, was in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday, facing charges of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury and robbery in the attack.

The woman told Star-Telegram media partner WFAA-TV that her nose was broken by the stranger. She and her daughters were walking near Fifth and Throckmorton streets when the attack occurred.





When police arrived, the woman’s face was bleeding from the assault, Officer Jimmy Pollozani told the Star-Telegram.

Thomas was arrested Wednesday.

In May, he was sentenced to 180 days in jail for knocking down a woman, repeatedly punching her and gouging her eyes as she was out walking her dog in downtown Fort Worth on the morning of Feb. 1, 2018.

He fled, but nearby good Samaritans tackled him and held him until police arrived.

Thomas was sentenced to jail in County Criminal Court No. 4 on the charge of assault causing bodily injury.

The attack occurred in broad daylight in the downtown area with several residents and workers at the scene of the assault.

The 34-year-old woman was taken to the hospital with two black eyes, cuts and bruises.

“He never said a word the entire time,” the woman said in a telephone interview with the Star-Telegram shortly after the attack.

The woman agreed to talk to the Star-Telegram on the condition that her name not be used because she was a victim of violent crime. “I thought he was some runner, and then he just tackled me.”