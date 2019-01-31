Fort Worth kindergarten teacher accused of sexual contact with 12-year-old girl

A kindergarten teacher at A.M. Pate Elementary has been jailed on accusations that he had sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl.

Joel Emmett Allen, 48, was arrested Wednesday by Fort Worth police on a warrant accusing him of indecency with a child.

The 12-year-old girl is not a student at the school, police officials say.

Allen was being held in the Tarrant County Jail Thursday. Bond on the warrant was set at $15,000, jail records show.

Police began investigating after the alleged victim made an outcry to a school resource officer Wednesday.

“The victim showed great courage and was incredibly brave by reaching out to the School Resource Officer to tell him what had happened,” said Sgt. Rachel DeHoyos, supervisor of the crimes against children unit.

DeHoyos said the officer then contacted crimes against children detectives, who began an “intense and thorough investigation” that began with a forensic interview of the alleged victim. Child Protective Services was also notified, she said.

According to an arrest warrant affidavit, investigators learned that the inappropriate contact had allegedly occurred more than once over a period of about a year but had recently escalated in nature.

Police were able track Allen to a Big Lots store, where he was detained by officers until investigators could arrive.

He agreed to voluntarily talk with Detective D.P. Jwanowski and was told he could leave at any time, the affidavit states.

When told of the allegations against him, the affidavit states, “Joel remained silent, and stared at my business card for several minutes.”

“I repeatedly asked him if the allegations were true, and for approximately 20 minutes, Joel refused to say a word except to ask if he was being detained,” Jwanowski wrote. “I repeated that he was free to leave.”

The affidavit states Allen eventually said that the allegations were “serious” and he did not want to speak to detectives. He was allowed to leave but was later arrested on the warrant.

DeHoyos said the school resource officer and detectives “worked tirelessly and relentlessly on this case late into Wednesday night.”

“It is not very often that the detectives are able to make an arrest on the same day that an outcry of sexual abuse is disclosed,” she said.

Clint Bond, a spokesman for the Fort Worth school district, said the district was made aware of the warrant against Allen Thursday morning. If and when he is released from jail, Allen will be expected to report to the district’s Office of Professional Standards and will be placed on administrative leave, Bond said.

Bond said Allen was hired by the district in August of 2000.