Former South Hills High student arrested after threat made at school, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 31, 2019 11:20 AM

A former South Hills High School student was arrested early Thursday on a drug possession charge and he’s a suspect in making a threat at the school, police said.

Police identified the suspect as Daniel Gomez, 18, of Fort Worth.

He was being held in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday without bail.

A threat was made Wednesday on social media about a school shooting planned at the campus, 6101 McCart Ave., on Thursday.

Police received a call about the threat at 9:30 p.m. Wednesday and Gomez was arrested at 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Jail records indicated Gomez was booked on a charge of possession of marijuana under two ounces.

Officials at South Hills High sent out messages to parents on social media Thursday morning, informing them about an arrest and said additional police would be at the school as a precaution.

School officials noted that anyone with concerns should call 817-814-7000.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

