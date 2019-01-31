Woman crushed after heavy bale of recycling material fell on her, police say

A woman was killed early Thursday when an almost 1-ton bale of recycled material fell on her at a recycling facility, a fire official and police said.
No other injuries were reported.
The woman was identified as Renisha Mitchell, 31, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday.
Police responded to a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Republic Services, 6200 Elliott Reeder Drive.
Authorities received a report that a 1,200 pound bale had fallen on an employee.
Police reported the woman had been standing near a stack of recycling bales when one of the bales fell on top of her.
Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police did not release any information on what Mitchell was doing at the recycling center.
