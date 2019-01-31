Fort Worth

Woman crushed after heavy bale of recycling material fell on her, police say

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 31, 2019 09:00 AM

A woman was killed early Thursday when a heavy bale of recycled material fell on her.
A woman was killed early Thursday when a heavy bale of recycled material fell on her. Courtesy: WFAA-TV
A woman was killed early Thursday when a heavy bale of recycled material fell on her. Courtesy: WFAA-TV
FORT WORTH

A woman was killed early Thursday when an almost 1-ton bale of recycled material fell on her at a recycling facility, a fire official and police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The woman was identified as Renisha Mitchell, 31, of Fort Worth, according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website on Thursday.

Police responded to a call shortly before 2:30 a.m. at Republic Services, 6200 Elliott Reeder Drive.

Authorities received a report that a 1,200 pound bale had fallen on an employee.

Police reported the woman had been standing near a stack of recycling bales when one of the bales fell on top of her.

Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police did not release any information on what Mitchell was doing at the recycling center.

The second level of the garage, on Fuller Drive, collapsed about 11:30 Tuesday morning, crushing several cars. Rescue workers had not found any victims in the rubble by mid afternoon.

By

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  