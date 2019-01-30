Texas fugitive accused of killing Star-Telegram freelancer featured in John Walsh show

The search for the suspect accused of killing a freelance journalist for a Star-Telegram publication should get a boost Wednesday when the case is featured in Investigation Discovery’s new series “In Pursuit With John Walsh.”

The episode scheduled for 9 p.m. Wednesday on Investigation Discovery will feature the fugitive Anibla Chirino Mejia, who is accused of shooting Jacinto Torres Hernandez to death in June 2016 in Garland.

Mejia was last seen in Dallas in July.

The show will profile Mejia and encourage viewers to share any information they might have on him. Viewers should call the show’s call center at 1-800-833-3-PURSUE or submit a tip at InPursuitTips.com.

Anibal Mejia Courtesy: Garland police Courtesy: Garland police

Mejia was described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

In June 2016, Jacinto Torres Hernandez, better known as Jay Torres, who also was a real estate agent, was found dead in the back yard of a residence in the 4200 block of Mayflower Drive in Garland.





Torres’ business partner found his body and called police, Garland police Lt. Pedro Barineau said in a 2016 interview with the Star-Telegram. Hernandez, 57, had been shot in the upper body, he said.





Investigators said they believe the body had been in the back yard for a few days.

The Dallas County medical examiner’s office ruled the death a homicide.

Torres’ vehicle was found near the residence.

Investigators later said that several lawsuits had been filed against Torres related to purchasing houses, and detectives discovered that Mejia had intended to file one against him.

Torres, who lived in Dallas, was a contributor for almost two decades to La Estrella, the Star-Telegram’s Spanish-language publication.