Fort Worth

Body with blood on it found at laundromat near downtown Fort Worth

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 30, 2019 10:54 AM

FORT WORTH

The body of a man with blood on him was found Wednesday morning at a laundromat near downtown, police said.

The name of the victim had not been released pending notification of relatives.

Police did not speculate on the blood found on the body but said they do not believe foul play was involved. They said they believe the man died of natural causes.

The man’s body was found at Fast Wash, 1904 Hemphill St. Authorities did not release any other details.

