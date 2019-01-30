Fort Worth

Police investigating threatening message made to McLean Middle School, officials say

By Nichole Manna

January 30, 2019 09:34 AM

A voicemail was sent to parents of McLean Middle School students stating that police were investigating a threatening message that had been left on social media.
A voicemail was sent to parents of McLean Middle School students stating that police were investigating a threatening message that had been left on social media.
A voicemail was sent to parents of McLean Middle School students stating that police were investigating a threatening message that had been left on social media.

Police cars were outside Fort Worth’s McLean Middle School before school started on Wednesday morning.

A voicemail was sent to parents of students at the school stating that police were investigating a threatening message that had been left on social media. Fort Worth police didn’t immediately comment on Wednesday morning.

The voicemail stated that all doors to the school were locked and classes would continue as normal.

“We are doing everything we can,” the message stated.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

fort-worth

fort-worth

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  