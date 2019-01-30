Police investigating threatening message made to McLean Middle School, officials say

Police cars were outside Fort Worth’s McLean Middle School before school started on Wednesday morning.

A voicemail was sent to parents of students at the school stating that police were investigating a threatening message that had been left on social media. Fort Worth police didn’t immediately comment on Wednesday morning.

The voicemail stated that all doors to the school were locked and classes would continue as normal.

“We are doing everything we can,” the message stated.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information