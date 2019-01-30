Fort Worth

Arlington teen taken into custody in fatal shooting of man at Fort Worth park

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 30, 2019 08:16 AM

Jylilla Redwine of Arlington is accused of being involved in the killing of a man earlier this month at a Fort Worth park.
FORT WORTH

An Arlington teen accused of killing a man earlier this month at a park was booked into jail Tuesday, according to jail records.

Jylilla Cornelius Redwine, 17, was arrested Tuesday morning and he was in the Fort Worth Jail shortly before 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Redwine is accused of capital murder in the shooting death of Christopher Reyes, 30, of Justin on Jan. 12. Reyes died from gunshot wounds to his head, spine and chest, according to a ruling by officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office.

Police said Wednesday that the shooting occurred during a robbery, but they provided no other details.

Reyes’ body was found in a grassy area of Titus Paulsel Park, 2000 Binkley St., just after 11 a.m. on Jan. 12.

Redwine was moved to the Tarrant County Jail and he was there Wednesday without bail.

By

