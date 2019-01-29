Fired Fort Worth sergeant could return to department, hearing scheduled for Wednesday

A Fort Worth police officer who was fired in 2017 for using “unreasonable force” against a woman he arrested might return to the department after a hearing on Wednesday morning.

Sgt. Kenneth Pierce had instructed a rookie officer to use a Taser on Dorshay Morris, 29, during the incident outside her apartment in east Fort Worth. Morris had called 911 for help during a domestic violence incident.

Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald said in 2017 that Pierce became “impatient” and “initiated an unnecessary physical confrontation” with Morris.

The specific charges against Pierce were neglect of duty, failure to supervise and violating the department’s use-of-force policy.

Pierce’s attorney, Terry Daffron, and Rick Van Houten, president of the Fort Worth Police Officers Association, had criticized the chief’s decision at the time of Pierce’s firing.

Pierce appealed his termination and reached a settlement agreement that appears to allow him to return to work with the police department, according to United Fort Worth.

Morris’ attorney is expected to hold a press conference after the hearing.

“Speakers will call on Fort Worth Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald and the Fort Worth Police Department to uphold his original decision to fire former officer Pierce,” a statement from United Fort Worth said.