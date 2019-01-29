Woman sexually assaulted in car after being picked up by unknown man, Mesquite police say

A woman was sexually assaulted in a car after she was given a ride by a stranger, Mesquite police said Monday.

The woman escaped out of the vehicle and alerted another person who called Mesquite police Monday morning.

Authorities continued on Tuesday to search for the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.

Mesquite police released a photograph of the suspect’s vehicle in hope that someone would recognize it and contact authorities.

Mesquite police received the report about 9:30 a.m Monday and officers were dispatched to the 3300 block of Poteet Drive in Mesquite.

The woman told detectives she had been walking near N. Galloway Avenue and N. Town East Boulevard when a car pulled up alongside of her and the driver asked her if she needed a ride because of the cold temperatures.

The woman got into the car and told the man the location where she was going, authorities said.

The stranger drove her to the address where he sexually assaulted her in the car, Mesquite police said.

The suspect is described as a black man with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a black jacket and gray athletic style shorts.

The suspect’s car is a 2011 to 2014 black Chrysler 300.

Anyone with information should call Mesquite police at 972-285-6336.