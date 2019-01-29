Worried about the flu? Here’s what you need to know about the rest of the season

If you’ve managed to avoid the flu this year, there’s hope.

The worst of this flu season may be over.

Then again, it could come roaring back.

The percentage of patients with influenza-like illnesses in 46 hospitals across the region has dropped from 7.9 percent around the first of the year to 4.4 percent during the third week of January, according to Tarrant County Public Health.

“We’ve seen a substantial drop from a couple of weeks ago,” said Russell Jones, chief epidemiologist at Tarrant County Public Health.





From Jan. 16-28, there was an average of 74 visits for flu-like illnesses at 14 Texas Health Resources hospitals across the area. During the same time last year, those hospitals were seeing an average of 234 patients a day with flu-like illnesses.





It’s also down from this season’s peak of 128 visits a day with flu-like illnesses during Dec. 25-30.

But Cook Children’s Medical Center saw cases go up slightly with 169 flu A cases and three flu B cases during the week of Jan. 20 and Jan. 26 compared to 159 flu A cases and 1 flu B case during the week of Jan. 13 through Jan. 19..

That’s why it may too early to declare the season on a downward trend.

“I’m hopeful we’re not going to go back up to where we were last year but we still a good amount of flu to go,” Jones said. “Flu is unpredictable and could last well into February.”

Statewide, flu is considered widespread, which was an increase from the previous week. There have been three pediatric deaths in Texas this season, but none in Tarrant County.

The predominant flu strain in Tarrant County, Texas and parts of the southeastern U.S. has been different than the one in the rest of the United States.

One other concern is flu B tends to circulate late in the season and there are some signs that those cases are picking up.





Should you get a flu shot? Jones said early tests appear show the vaccine may be a better match this year so it could provide protection for the remainder of the season.