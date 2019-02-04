Family shocked that teen got probation for killing man in hit-and-run case

The family of Sammy DeLeon, a 48-year-old father of three daughters who was killed in a hit-and-run on Camp Bowie Boulevard in 2017, are in a state of shock after the teen driving the car that hit him was given probation as part of his sentence.

Ian Hyland, 19, of Benbrook was given a 100-day jail sentence which he is serving now in a Tarrant County Jail. Once he gets out, he’ll have to do six years’ probation with deferred adjudication. He was issued the sentence in December.

Hyland was driving the hit-and-run car that struck and killed DeLeon while he was walking near the 8100 block of Camp Bowie Boulevard in west Fort Worth on the night of July 15, 2017.

“It’s unbelievable the sentence he got,” said DeLeon’s brother, Chris DeLeon of Fort Worth, in a recent telephone interview. “How can you kill someone and get a sentence like that?”

Cesar Flores, Sammy DeLeon’s longtime friend, agreed.

“It’s mind-blowing how some people are extremely privileged and don’t understand how and why,” Flores said.

Hyland was sentenced Dec. 13 after entering an open plea to a charge of accident involving death. He was also subjected to a pre-sentence investigation.





Hyland had no criminal history in Tarrant County, according to Tarrant County criminal court records.

“The victim’s daughter testified, and the state argued for prison time,” said Sam Jordan, a spokeswoman for the Tarrant County criminal district attorney’s office.

Ultimately, State District Judge Robb Catalano sentenced the teen to 100 days in jail and six years probation in the case.

Catalano could not be reached for comment.

Hyland’s sentencing had been scheduled for Nov. 26, but Lance Evans of Fort Worth, Hyland’s attorney, sought and received a delay in the case because Hyland had tested positive for marijuana use. Hyland had given a urine sample on Nov. 7 and a warrant was issued for his arrest.





Evans argued that his office had not been informed of the test results and that he needed time to evaluate Hyland to see the extent of any drug problem.

Evans could not be reached for comment.

Witnesses said that DeLeon was hit by two vehicles but that only one motorist stopped. Hyland stopped for a few seconds, but he drove off without rendering aid to DeLeon, according to police.





Weeks later Hyland surrendered to authorities after DeLeon family members said he had painted his car and repaired the damage.

“They (DeLeon family) are good people,” Flores said. “It’s still mind-boggling and hard to accept the sentencing the 19-year-old got.”