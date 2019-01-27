Small plane crashes near Fort Worth park on Sunday, authorities say

A small airplane carrying two people crashed near Fort Worth’s Gateway Ball Park on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at 4:38 p.m. in the 800 block of Beach Street — near the West Fort Trinity River and Gateway Park Drive.

The plane was down near the Trinity River in a vacant area, according to a police report.

The two people on the plane were alert and breathing when MedStar crews arrived. One had serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.