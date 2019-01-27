Fort Worth

Small plane crashes near Fort Worth park on Sunday, authorities say

By Nichole Manna

January 27, 2019 05:04 PM

Google Maps Courtesy photo
Google Maps Courtesy photo
FORT WORTH

A small airplane carrying two people crashed near Fort Worth’s Gateway Ball Park on Sunday afternoon, according to authorities.

The crash was reported at 4:38 p.m. in the 800 block of Beach Street — near the West Fort Trinity River and Gateway Park Drive.

The plane was down near the Trinity River in a vacant area, according to a police report.

The two people on the plane were alert and breathing when MedStar crews arrived. One had serious injuries and the other had minor injuries.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.

Hear the pilot of Southwest flight 1380 communicate with air traffic control after one of the engines of the plane catches fire. The flight, which was heading from New York City to Dallas, made an emergency landing in Philadelphia on Tuesday.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

crime

crime

fort-worth

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  