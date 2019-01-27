After being arrested, teen begged not to go to jail. Then, police say he made this offer

A White Settlement teen has been charged with offering an officer $1,000 to “let him go” when he was arrested earlier this month after a brief foot pursuit.

When he arrived at the jail, Matthew Jude Gorman, 19, “fainted” when an officer told him he faced the charges of bribery, a second degree felony, and evading arrest, a Class B misdemeanor, according to a police report obtained by the Star-Telegram on Friday.

Gorman has been free since posting $2,5000 bail shortly after his arrest.

The teen could not be reached Sunday for comment.

Gorman’s trouble with police began shortly before 11 p. m. on Jan. 12 in the 2800 block of Crockett St. when officers responded to a fight call.

When they arrived, police located a man with a bloody nose. Witnesses pointed to two men one of them later identified as Gorman.

As one officer approached him, Gorman ran, but he was taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

The police report stated Gorman begged and pleaded for the officer not to take him to jail. At one point, Gorman said, “Officer I will give you one thousand dollars if you let me go,” according to the report.

At the jail, Gorman asked the officer what he was being charged with and what level offense it was. When he was told, Gorman “fainted.” MedStar paramedics checked him and later took him to a local hospital for observation. He was later released and taken back to the Fort Worth Jail.

Gorman was charged with bribery and evading arrest on Jan. 16, according to Tarrant County criminal court records. No charges had been filed against Gorman related to the fight.