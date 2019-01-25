Fort Worth

Police investigating why teen was tied up in the back of truck in Fort Worth

By Kaley Johnson

January 25, 2019 09:04 PM

Police are investigating after a teenager was tied up in the back of a truck, Jan. 25, 2019.
Police are investigating after a teenager was tied up in the back of a truck, Jan. 25, 2019.
Police are investigating after a teenager was tied up in the back of a truck, Jan. 25, 2019.

Fort Worth police pulled over a truck Friday night and found a teenager tied up in the back, police said.

The teenager may have been trying to steal a car at about 6 p.m. when four men grabbed him, police said.

The men tied the teenager up and threw him in the back of their truck, Officer J. Pollozani with Fort Worth police said.

According to dispatch reports, someone called police and said men had tied someone up near Action Auto Recycling on South Riverside Drive and driven away.

An officer spotted the truck and pulled it over, Pollozani said.

Detectives are investigating to determine what crime has been committed, police said.

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

texas

crime

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  