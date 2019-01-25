Police investigating why teen was tied up in the back of truck in Fort Worth

Fort Worth police pulled over a truck Friday night and found a teenager tied up in the back, police said.

The teenager may have been trying to steal a car at about 6 p.m. when four men grabbed him, police said.

The men tied the teenager up and threw him in the back of their truck, Officer J. Pollozani with Fort Worth police said.

According to dispatch reports, someone called police and said men had tied someone up near Action Auto Recycling on South Riverside Drive and driven away.

An officer spotted the truck and pulled it over, Pollozani said.

Detectives are investigating to determine what crime has been committed, police said.