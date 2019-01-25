Fort Worth

One dead, another injured in Fort Worth crash

By Luke Ranker

January 25, 2019 09:52 AM

Getty Images/iStockphoto
Getty Images/iStockphoto
FORT WORTH

One person died and another was critically injured in a crash in far north Fort Worth.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Alliance Gateway and Park Vista Boulevard about 8:55 a.m. Friday and involved a car and a tractor-trailer. Initial reports indicated at least one person may have been trapped in a vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead and the other was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, Fort Wort Police Officer Tracy Carter said.

Additional details, including the victim’s age and gender, were not immediately available.

Fort Worth business owners feel pressure to close because the lengthy Trinity River Vision construction project has isolated them from customers along North Main Street

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

fort-worth

northeast-tarrant

Luke Ranker

Luke Ranker covers the intersection of people and government focused on Fort Worth and Tarrant County. He came to Texas from the plains of Kansas, where he wrote about a lot, including government, crime and courts in Topeka. He survived a single winter in Pennsylvania as a breaking news reporter. He can be reached at 817-390-7747 or lranker@star-telegram.com.

Support my work with a digital subscription

SUBSCRIBE TODAY

  Comments  