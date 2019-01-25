One dead, another injured in Fort Worth crash

One person died and another was critically injured in a crash in far north Fort Worth.

The accident occurred at the intersection of Alliance Gateway and Park Vista Boulevard about 8:55 a.m. Friday and involved a car and a tractor-trailer. Initial reports indicated at least one person may have been trapped in a vehicle.

One person was pronounced dead and the other was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, Fort Wort Police Officer Tracy Carter said.

Additional details, including the victim’s age and gender, were not immediately available.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.