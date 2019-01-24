Fort Worth

Watch: Firefighters battle heavy blaze that destroys family home in Fort Worth

By Kaley Johnson

January 24, 2019 10:04 PM

Fort Worth firefighters battled a house fire in East Fort Worth on Thursday.
Firefighters fought a wild blaze on Thursday afternoon in east Fort Worth.

At about 3:30, crews were called to a house fire in the 5000 block of Granite Shoals Avenue. Heavy smoke poured from the roof of the house and flames shot out the back.

Nobody was inside the home at the time, according to the fire department. Crews knocked the fire down in about 20 minutes.

A family cat died in the blaze, although neighbors were able to rescue the family’s dog from the fire before firefighters arrived, the fire department said.

The house was extensively damaged by the fire. What was not burned down was damaged by heat and smoke, according to the fire department.

Two adults and two children were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire was under investigation and may have started in the garage, Battalion Chief Derek Edwards said.

