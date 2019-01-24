Free Beer? This Texas brewery will give away beer during the government shutdown

The federal government shutdown has caused a lot of headaches, even for breweries.

One Tarrant County brewery is waiting to open, but Dallas favorite Deep Ellum Brewing Company isn’t going to let the shutdown stop the beer from flowing.

The new Funkytown Fermatorium opening at 611 University Drive on March 1 needs approval from the federal Tax & Trade Bureau to sell beer. If the lack of federal employees delays the paperwork, the simple solution is to give the beer away, the brewery announced this week.

That’s right. Free beer. In Fort Worth.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

Deep Ellum made the announcement on Facebook.

“Regardless where you stand, or what you believe, there are a lot of innocent people & businesses being affected by all this nonsense. That’s why we’ve decided to open our doors regardless of the Tax & Trade Bureau’s approval,” the post read. “Unlike our elected officials, I don’t find it right to sideline employees while the government keeps trying to put the FUN in dysfunctional.”





Facebook users quickly commented on the brewery’s post, mostly tagging friends who might be interested in a free pint.

Robbie Hoover tagged a friend saying “another reason to move here.”

“We having beer for lunch March 1st though?” Rowan Kratz asked.





A grand opening of the Fort Worth location is planned for March 1. The taproom and kitchen is across the street from J & J Oyster Bar, a short walk from the West Seventh District on University.

Beers like Dallas Blonde, Deep Ellum IPA and Neato Bandito have become North Texas favorites.

Facebook posts of the Fermatoriums interior boast plenty of seating, a central U-shaped bar, wood-fired pizzas and Fort Worth-inspired beers.