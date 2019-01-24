Note left with neighbor led officers to murder-suicide at Fort Worth home, police say

They left a note on their neighbor’s vehicle Friday morning.

It said they were going to kill themselves and it left instructions on where to find a key.

Within minutes, shortly after 8:30 a.m. on Friday, police responded to a call at the couple’s home in the 5300 block of Lily Drive in northeast Fort Worth.

When they entered the home, officers found a woman on the living room couch with a gunshot wound in her chest. A man who police say was her 58-year-old husband had suffered a gunshot wound to the head.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

On Thursday, officials with the Tarrant County medical examiner’s office identified the woman as Kathryn Kirk, 55. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man’s name had not been released pending notification of his relatives.

Kirk died from the gunshot wounds and her death was a homicide, according to a ruling by the medical examiner’s office.

The man’s gunshot wounds appeared to have been self-inflicted, according to a police report obtained by the Star-Telegram on Thursday.

Police did not release a motive for the murder-suicide.

Neighbors could not be reached early Thursday to comment.