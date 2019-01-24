He killed his girlfriend, then called his daughter to say goodbye, affidavit states

After fatally shooting his girlfriend, a Fort Worth man called a relative, saying he had “messed up” and wanted to speak to his daughter so he could tell her goodbye, according to court documents.

Jarvis Jermaine Franklin, 36, was arrested on a murder warrant at a Forest Hill home Wednesday night.

He is is accused of killing Karen Finney, a 36-year-old woman who he had known since high school and had been dating for the past six months.

The case marks the second time that Franklin has been accused of murder in less than 10 years.

Finney’s three children were in the east Fort Worth residence in the 6000 block of McKaskle Drive when the shooting took place shortly before 6 a.m. Friday. One of the children told investigators she heard the doorbell ring and then her mother arguing with Finney before gunshots rang out, according to an arrest warrant affidavit written by Detective C.M. Watson.

Finney was found lying on her bed. She’d been shot multiple times in the face and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Franklin was interviewed by Fort Worth homicide detectives after being arrested by Forest Hill police, according to homicide Sgt. Joe Loughman.

Franklin was being held in the Tarrant County Jail on Thursday with bail set at $500,000.

The investigation

The arrest warrant affidavit details the case as follows:

Franklin had been at the family’s house the night before the shooting but was later dropped off by Finney at his mother’s house after dinner.

At 1:07 a.m. Friday, Franklin’s daughter sent an Instagram message to one of Finney’s children, saying, “My daddy is on his way over there and he is mad.”

Franklin’s brother told homicide Detective Tom O’Brien that he had overheard Jarvis Franklin arguing over the phone with Finney, also known as “KK.” The brother said Franklin believed Finney was messing around on him.

The brother told police he was able to get Franklin to calm down, but that Franklin left the house late Jan. 17 with a friend.

The next morning, at 5:56 a.m. , the brother said, Franklin called him and asked him to wake up Franklin’s daughter “so he could say goodbye,” the affidavit states.

“Jarvis then told him that he had messed up and that KK was gone,” the affidavit states.

Though she denied any knowledge of her son’s involvement in Finney’s death to police, investigators also believe Franklin confessed over the phone to his mother Friday morning, according to the affidavit.

After getting off the phone with her son, the mother was heard saying, “He killed that girl. Shot her in the face three times.” the affidavit states.

Finney’s family members told Detective Watson that Franklin had previously pulled a gun on Finney and once admitted to Finney that he had been the one who shot up her car months earlier. They said Finney had tried to break up with Franklin but he would not leave her alone.

Previous murder case

Franklin had been accused in 2009 of fatally stabbing his mother’s boyfriend, 39-year-old Robert Bishop.

According to a previous Star-Telegram article, an argument had broken out during a gathering at Bishop’s Fort Worth home in December 2009, prompting Bishop to pull a knife and order everyone out.

Jarvis Franklin’s prison mugshot Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Bishop was later standing on his porch when Franklin and his brother returned to the home and rushed him, police said.

At some point, Bishop dropped his knife, which was picked up by Franklin. Franklin stabbed Bishop multiple times, police said.

Though charged with murder, court records show Franklin pleaded guilty in January 2013 to manslaughter and was sentenced to seven years in prison.

He was released from prison on Jan. 26, 2018, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.