He’s accused of killing his girlfriend when she tried to kick him out of their home

A Fort Worth man accused of killing his girlfriend last week when she attempted to kick him out of their home in east Fort Worth was arrested early Thursday.
Jarvis Franklin, 36, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail at 2:48 a.m., and later transferred to the Tarrant County Jail where he was being held without bail.
He faces a charge of murder in the shooting death of his 36-year-old girlfriend. She was identified in a police report as Karen Finney.
Police were called to the shooting in the 6000 block of McKaskle Drive shortly before 6 a.m. last Friday.
Officers found a woman in the home, dead from apparent gunshot wounds. The woman was later identified as Finney.
Family members told police the victim’s boyfriend had been staying with her on and off, but he refused to leave when she tried to kick him out.
Along with the murder charge, Franklin was being held on two other warrants out of Burleson.
