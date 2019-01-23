Off-duty Fort Worth officer playing video game alerts police to school shooting threat

Even in his downtime, this Fort Worth police officer brought his A-game when it came to keeping the public safe.

On Wednesday, a Fort Worth cop playing an online video game overheard a fellow gamer threaten to shoot up his local high school, according to KRLD radio.

Devant Davis-Brooks, 17, recently graduated from Taylor High School, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. According to police, Davis-Brooks said he was going to “shoot up Taylor High School tomorrow” while playing the video game, CBS Austin reported.

The Fort Worth officer, who was not identified, immediately reported the threat to Taylor police, KVUE reported.

Davis-Brooks was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, police said.

This is the second time Davis-Brooks has threatened to shoot up his school, according to KVUE.

Davis-Brooks has previously been arrested for allegedly making threats. In August, he, along with two other students, was arrested when police say he was overheard planning a shooting at the school that involved explosives and firearms, KXAN reported.