Fort Worth

Off-duty Fort Worth officer playing video game alerts police to school shooting threat

By Kaley Johnson

January 23, 2019 07:43 PM

Fort Worth police and the city reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract that provides pay raises and increases in incentive pay.
Fort Worth police and the city reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract that provides pay raises and increases in incentive pay. Rodger Mallison Star-Telegram archives
Fort Worth police and the city reached a tentative agreement on a new four-year contract that provides pay raises and increases in incentive pay. Rodger Mallison Star-Telegram archives

Even in his downtime, this Fort Worth police officer brought his A-game when it came to keeping the public safe.

On Wednesday, a Fort Worth cop playing an online video game overheard a fellow gamer threaten to shoot up his local high school, according to KRLD radio.

Devant Davis-Brooks, 17, recently graduated from Taylor High School, about 30 miles northeast of Austin. According to police, Davis-Brooks said he was going to “shoot up Taylor High School tomorrow” while playing the video game, CBS Austin reported.

The Fort Worth officer, who was not identified, immediately reported the threat to Taylor police, KVUE reported.

Davis-Brooks was arrested and charged with making a terroristic threat, police said.

This is the second time Davis-Brooks has threatened to shoot up his school, according to KVUE.

Davis-Brooks has previously been arrested for allegedly making threats. In August, he, along with two other students, was arrested when police say he was overheard planning a shooting at the school that involved explosives and firearms, KXAN reported.

devant davis-brooks.jpg
Devant Davis-Brooks was charged with threatening to shoot up Taylor High School near Austin.
Williamson County Jail Williamson County Jail

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

crime

crime

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

  Comments  