Fort Worth nail salon evacuated after carbon monoxide leak

A Fort Worth nail salon was evacuated Wednesday afternoon due to a carbon monoxide leak, the Fort Worth fire department said.
EMS crews responded to a medical call at about 4 p.m. at Venus Nail Spa located at 4801 Overton Ridge Blvd near Hulen Mall.
The person had passed out and was taken to the hospital, MedStar said.
EMS crews noticed an elevated reading on their carbon monoxide detectors while treating the patient. Crews immediately started to evacuate the nail salon and a HAZMAT team was called, the Fort Worth fire department said.
Inside the salon, the HAZMAT team found an extremely high level of carbon monoxide. The source of the leak was from a natural gas appliance, the fire department said.
Fourteen people were treated on the scene between 5 p.m. and 6:45 p.m., according to MedStar. One person was taken to the hospital.
The surrounding businesses were not affected by the leak.
