Fort Worth man accused of domestic assault dies in police custody in Washington

A Fort Worth man died in police custody during a domestic disturbance call earlier this week in Richland, Washington, police said.

Jose Mercado, 48, was pronounced dead early Monday at Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, which is about 145 miles southwest of Spokane.

Officers involved in the case have been placed on paid administrative leave per the policy of the Richland Police Department, police said in a Facebook post. The names of the officers were not released.

Officers used a Taser on Mercado, but he was able to remove the probes, police said. Minutes later as he fought with officers, Mercado became unresponsive. He was taken to the Richland hospital where he died, police said.

“He didn’t have a heart problem,” his wife, Sandra Zamora, said in a telephone interview Wednesday. “The police did this to him.”

Interim Richland Police Chief Jeff Taylor has asked the Regional Investigations Unit to initiate an investigation.

Police have not released any other comments on the case.

The incident began unfolding late Sunday. At 11:52 p.m., Richland police responded to a domestic violence call in the 1300 block of Wilson Street.

A caller reported Mercado had assaulted a family member and was outside throwing beer bottles at a home. Mercado also had a knife and could be under the influence, the reporting family member told a dispatcher.

The first officer arriving confronted Mercado in the middle of the street. The officer verbally engaged Mercado. A witness told police that Mercado moved toward the lone officer with closed fists. Police said the officer used a Taser, but Mercado was able to remove the probes, rendering it ineffective.

Additional responding officers arrived and a fight ensued between Mercado and police. No firearms were discharged, police said.

Officers managed to subdue Mercado and place him under arrest.

At some point, Mercado became unresponsive. Medics arrived from the Richland Fire Department, administered first aid and took Mercado to the hospital where he died, police said.

Two officers were injured in the fight and taken to a local hospital where they received treatment.

Meanwhile, Mercado’s family has started a GoFundMe account to help with funeral expenses.