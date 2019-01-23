Fort Worth

Suspect stole car at gas station with sleeping teen in back seat, wrecked it

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 23, 2019 06:48 AM

A man stole a car early Wednesday and crashed it with a sleeping teen in the back seat.
A man stole a car early Wednesday and crashed it with a sleeping teen in the back seat. Courtesy: WFAA-TV
A man stole a car early Wednesday and crashed it with a sleeping teen in the back seat. Courtesy: WFAA-TV
FORT WORTH

A search was on Wednesday for a suspect who stole a car at a gas station with a sleeping teen inside of the vehicle, crashed it and then fled, according to news reports.

The 13-year-old girl was safe.

The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. at a Quik Trip in the 2900 block of Basswood Blvd.

A woman pulled into the gas station and left the car running as she went inside. Her 13-year-old daughter was sleeping in a back seat, according to news reports.

A man got inside of the car, drove off, but crashed a few blocks away, according to WFAA-TV. Police said the teen was not aware of the suspect until the car crashed.

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  