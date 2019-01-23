Suspect stole car at gas station with sleeping teen in back seat, wrecked it

A search was on Wednesday for a suspect who stole a car at a gas station with a sleeping teen inside of the vehicle, crashed it and then fled, according to news reports.
The 13-year-old girl was safe.
The incident occurred shortly after 3 a.m. at a Quik Trip in the 2900 block of Basswood Blvd.
A woman pulled into the gas station and left the car running as she went inside. Her 13-year-old daughter was sleeping in a back seat, according to news reports.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
A man got inside of the car, drove off, but crashed a few blocks away, according to WFAA-TV. Police said the teen was not aware of the suspect until the car crashed.
Comments