Fort Worth

JPS Hospital elevators inspected after employee is seriously injured

By Nichole Manna

January 22, 2019 05:32 PM

All elevators in John Peter Smith Hospital have been serviced by contractors after an employee was seriously injured on Sunday.
All elevators in John Peter Smith Hospital have been serviced by contractors after an employee was seriously injured on Sunday. RON T. ENNIS Star-Telegram archives
All elevators in John Peter Smith Hospital have been serviced by contractors after an employee was seriously injured on Sunday. RON T. ENNIS Star-Telegram archives
FORT WORTH

All elevators in John Peter Smith Hospital have been serviced by contractors after an employee was seriously injured on Sunday.

The employee was injured on one of the purple Patient Tower elevators when it was stopped at the 10th floor, according to an email from CEO Robert Earley to employees on Sunday afternoon. It’s unclear how the injury occurred.

“We are looking into what happened and we are taking every step possible to keep everyone safe,” Earley wrote. “Contractors with the elevator company are onsite and we are contacting state inspectors.”

On Monday evening, Earley sent another email to employees updating them on the inspections.

The purple elevators, including the one that injured the employee, remain shut down. Visitors who need to access Tower 10 are asked to check in at Medical Urgent Care on the first floor of the main building, the email says.

All inspections of elevators in the main building were completed on Sunday, Earley wrote. The contractor was back at the hospital on Monday to repair two red elevators that had been out of service for the last week, he wrote.

According to a report from the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation, JPS has 29 passenger elevators. All but one elevator was last inspected in March or April of last year. One was last inspected on March 31, 2017, the report says.

A spokesperson for the hospital didn’t answer when the last time the elevator in question was serviced, or explain how the employee was injured.

Earley also noted “inaccurate information” being spread to local media about what happened and told employees to direct any media inquiries to the communications department.

Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

northeast-tarrant

fort-worth

crime

crime

Nichole Manna

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

  Comments  