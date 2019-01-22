FWPD closed off part of downtown after man is seen throwing pipe off roof, report says

Fort Worth police had a block of Houston Street between 7th and 8th streets shut down after a man was reportedly seen throwing a pipe off a downtown building.

A man was seen on top of the Tie Restaurant and Bar, 911 Houston St., at 9:39 a.m., according to a police report.

Sixteen police units were sent to the scene along with fire crews. At one point, officers were seen walking on top of the Hogan building.

Police have not yet released additional information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.