FWPD closed off part of downtown after man is seen throwing pipe off roof, report says

By Nichole Manna

January 22, 2019 10:25 AM

Fort Worth police had a block of Houston Street between 7th and 8th streets shut down after a man was reportedly seen throwing a pipe off a downtown building.

A man was seen on top of the Tie Restaurant and Bar, 911 Houston St., at 9:39 a.m., according to a police report.

Sixteen police units were sent to the scene along with fire crews. At one point, officers were seen walking on top of the Hogan building.

Police have not yet released additional information.

This is a developing story that will be updated when we have more information.

Nichole Manna reports on crime, breaking news and other mayhem across North Texas. Before moving to Fort Worth in July 2018, she covered crime and breaking news in Tennessee, North Carolina, Nebraska and Kansas. She is a 2012 graduate of Middle Tennessee State University and grew up in Florida.

