Entangled Texas longhorn rescued in seconds by local firefighters

Here’s a rescue made in Texas.

Firefighters Robert Brown and fire Lt. Greg Fischer used a cutting and spreading tool to help a longhorn on Thursday get free from a circular hay feeder.

The animal’s horns had gotten tangled in the feeder in a pasture in south Haslet as he struck his head inside of the cage to eat hay.

Firefighters responded and the rescue plan was tricky.

“The firefighters stepped inside of the feeder but the longhorn would move it every time he shook his head,” Fire Chief Kirt Mayes said Sunday in a telephone interview.

The best part of being a firefighter is you never know what the next call for service will be. Today, we put our Hurst e-draulic combi-tool to the test. Way to Cowboy up guys!! https://t.co/tzClZghs4a — Haslet Fire Rescue (@HasletFire28) January 18, 2019

Eventually, Mayes and another firefighter stood on the feeder as Brown used a Hurst e-draulic combi-tool to cut the cage. Fischer assisted.

Once everyone was in place, the rescue took just seconds, but the freed longhorn still looked angry.

That prompted Division Fire Chief Mike Theftford who took the video and stood inside of the feeder to say, “I”m staying in here.”