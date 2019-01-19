Fort Worth

Man who was killed while trying to cross Fort Worth highway identified

By Kaley Johnson

January 19, 2019 01:09 PM

Shallow depth of field image taken of yellow law enforcement line with police car and lights in the background.
A man who died when he was hit by a car while trying to cross a highway was identified on Saturday. 

Kanard Cannon, 33, was identified by the Tarrant County Medical examiner. 

At about 5:15 a.m. Friday, Cannon died from injuries after a small car hit him on the highway. 

Cannon had been trying to cross the highway in the southbound lanes of the 2300 block of U.S. 287 near South Riverside Drive near downtown Fort Worth, according to a Fort Worth police call log.

Cannon died on the scene, according to emergency medical personnel. His cause of death was listed as a head injury. 

The driver stayed on the scene for questioning, police said. 

