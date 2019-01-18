Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo parade canceled due to threat of bad weather

The Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo parade scheduled for Saturday morning was canceled Friday night due to bad weather.
According to event organizers, the All Western Parade was canceled due to the threat of heavy winds. A strong cold front is expected to hit downtown Fort Worth around the time the parade would begin.
The bad weather would create unsafe conditions for spectators, participants and livestock, according to a press release.
This is only the second time the 123-year-old parade has been canceled in recent history, according to the release.
The City of Fort Worth’s Office of Emergency Management and Stock Show officials monitored the weather forecast throughout Friday and made the decision to cancel the parade at 5:30 p.m, according to the news release.
On Saturday, temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in the upper 20s or 30s and wind gusts will be as high 35-40 mph.
