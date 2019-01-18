Still don’t have your flu shot but don’t have insurance? Check this out

Five organizations are hosting a free flu shot clinic in Fort Worth aimed at those who do not have insurance.





On Saturday, a licensed pharmacist will give flu shots at Northside Community Center at 1100 NW 18th St. from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., according to a news release from the organizations.

DSA Fort Worth, El Voto es Latino, RAICES, Re+Birth Equity Alliance and United Fort Worth are hosting the clinic.

Participants are not required to show ID and no insurance is required. Spanish-speaking volunteers will be available to answer questions.

“More than 10,000 people in Texas died from the flu last year — and one in six people in the state don’t have health insurance,” the news release states.

There were more than 150 flu deaths last year across North Texas, according to KERA. Across the U.S. last year, an estimated 80,000 people died, including more than 180 children, and there were 30,453 influenza-related hospitalizations.

In the last week of December, Tarrant County Public Health ran about 3,000 tests for the flu, and about 25 percent were positive, Russell Jones, chief epidemiologist for Tarrant County Public Health said in a previous interview.