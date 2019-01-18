Video released of woman being rescued from burning car in Haltom City

New released body camera footage shows Haltom City police officers pulling a woman out of a burning truck after her car was hit by a suspect fleeing authorities.

The woman was rescued late Wednesday after her vehicle was hit by a suspect’s vehicle traveling at high speed during a police chase, police said.

The 30-year-old woman suffered internal injuries and was taken to a Fort Worth hospital. The 30-year-old suspect from North Richland Hills suffered minor injuries and also was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Denton Highway near Northeast Loop 820.