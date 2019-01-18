Fort Worth

Video released of woman being rescued from burning car in Haltom City

By Kaley Johnson

January 18, 2019

HALTOM CITY

New released body camera footage shows Haltom City police officers pulling a woman out of a burning truck after her car was hit by a suspect fleeing authorities.

The woman was rescued late Wednesday after her vehicle was hit by a suspect’s vehicle traveling at high speed during a police chase, police said.

The 30-year-old woman suffered internal injuries and was taken to a Fort Worth hospital. The 30-year-old suspect from North Richland Hills suffered minor injuries and also was taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The wreck occurred shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday on southbound Denton Highway near Northeast Loop 820.

Kaley Johnson

Kaley Johnson is a breaking news and enterprise reporter. She majored in investigative reporting at the University of Missouri-Columbia and has a passion for bringing readers in-depth, complex stories that will impact their lives. Send your tips via email or Twitter.

