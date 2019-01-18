She was found unresponsive in her Tarrant County jail cell and died the next day

Authorities are investigating the death this week of a 37-year-old Haltom City woman found unresponsive inside the Tarrant County Jail.

Jennifer Espinoza had been indicted in June on a charge of possessing a controlled substance (methamphetamine) with intent to deliver.

A warrant was later issued for her arrest after she failed to appear in court and her bond was held insufficient, court records show.

Espinoza was booked into the jail on Jan. 10 with a new bond set at $10,001.

Officials say Espinoza was found unresponsive Tuesday when checked on and taken to John Peter Smith Hospital. She was pronounced dead the next day at 4:02 p.m., according to the Tarrant County medical examiner’s website.

A ruling on her cause and manner of death was still pending as of Friday.

The incident is under investigation by the Texas Rangers, said David McClelland, chief of staff for the Tarrant County Sheriff’s office.

“The state requires any death in custody be investigated by an outside agency,” he said.