How long will the government shutdown go on? Here’s how it’s affecting DFW

Part of the government shut down on Dec. 22 as President Trump and Congress couldn’t agree on passing needed federal funding bills.

The shutdown may not be obvious to everyone.

But it’s being felt by the 800,000 federal workers who are furloughed or working without pay, even though they’ll be paid for hours worked retroactively once a deal is reached.

Countless government contract workers also are being impacted and it’s not clear if they’ll get back pay.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

For now, no end to the shutdown appears to be in sight.

Here’s a look at stories the Star-Telegram has written about the shutdown.

Shutdown hits home in DFW: ‘We have some tough decisions to make in the coming days’

Are you affected by the government shutdown? Here’s where to find help

Still worried about your tax refund? This might ease your mind

DFW air traffic controllers are working without pay. They hope travelers can help them

Texas food banks ready to help families impacted by government shutdown

Could the federal shutdown delay your flight to (or from) DFW Airport?

Texas lawmakers defer federal paychecks until shutdown ends

Expecting a tax refund this year? Better hope the government shutdown ends soon

Hundreds of TSA agents call out from DFW, other airports, as employees work without pay

TEXRail abruptly calls off plans to run the trains Saturday, citing federal shutdown

TEXRail is finally open for everyone. Now, where the heck are the stations?