A woman called 911 and said that a man shot her mother, police are investigating

Fort Worth police investigated a fatal shooting that occurred early Friday.
A woman died after she was shot early Friday.

Police responded to the shooting call shortly after 5:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of McKaskle Drive, police said.

A woman who called police screamed at the dispatcher that a man had shot her mother, according to the police call log.

The line disconnected soon after, the call log showed.

Police were in the early stages of their investigation early Friday and no further information was available.

