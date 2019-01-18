A woman called 911 and said that a man shot her mother, police are investigating

A woman died after she was shot early Friday.
Police responded to the shooting call shortly after 5:50 a.m. in the 6000 block of McKaskle Drive, police said.
A woman who called police screamed at the dispatcher that a man had shot her mother, according to the police call log.
The line disconnected soon after, the call log showed.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police were in the early stages of their investigation early Friday and no further information was available.
Comments