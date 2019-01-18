Ready for wind chills in the teens? Find out when they’ll arrive this weekend

There’s always been an expectation that a strong cold front will arrive just in time for the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo.

And this year, one is arriving right on schedule.

It will feel like spring Friday with highs in the low 70s. By Friday night, there will be a a chance of thunderstorms and showers, then the cold front will arrive.

Those headed to the Stock Show’s All Western Parade Saturday morning will be in for a shock if they aren’t dressed properly.

Temperatures will be in the 30s with wind chills in upper 20s or 30s.

“It will turn colder fairly quickly,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Stalley. “Temperatures will be in the upper 30s and lower 40s throughout the day.”

There’s a slight chance of a snow flurries but most should stay north and east of Tarrant County.

Saturday: Rain showers may transition to light snow along the Red River, with a few flurries possible a little farther south and east. No accumulations are expected at this time.

One thing for sure is that it will be windy & cold with feels like temps in the 20s. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/eqaAeVbGKP — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) January 17, 2019

It will actually be the coldest on Sunday morning with low temperatures in the mid- to upper-20s and wind chills between 15 and 20 degrees.

While it will be cold, it may fall short of being the coldest morning of this season. On Nov. 14, the low temperature at Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport was 25 degrees when it was technically still fall.

The good news is this cold air won’t be sticking around. By Sunday afternoon, highs will be in the upper 40s and by Monday afternoon, high temperatures will reach the low 60s.

So is there such a thing as Stock Show weather? Well, yes and no.

The average cold temperatures of the year happen between Dec. 30 and Jan. 20 when the average low reaches 35 degrees. The coldest temperature ever recorded for DFW was 8 below zero, which occurred on Feb. 12, 1899.

“This is definitely the time of year we get these Arctic blasts,” Stalley said.



