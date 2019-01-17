Fort Worth

Third capital murder suspect arrested in teen’s killing near Hulen Mall

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 17, 2019 01:11 PM

Dalvin Poole was booked into a Fort Worth jail earlier this week. He’s accused of capital murder in the October killing of a teen.
Dalvin Poole was booked into a Fort Worth jail earlier this week. He’s accused of capital murder in the October killing of a teen. Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail
Dalvin Poole was booked into a Fort Worth jail earlier this week. He’s accused of capital murder in the October killing of a teen. Courtesy: Tarrant County Jail
FORT WORTH

A third suspect accused in the killing of a teen near Hulen Mall in October was in custody Thursday and faces a charge of capital murder, police said.

Dalvin Poole, 24, of Fort Worth, was booked into the Fort Worth Jail Tuesday.

Poole is accused of being involved in the shooting death of 18-year-old Ja’Lyn Johnson of Fort Worth Oct. 4 in the 5000 block of South Drive.

Two other men, William Edwards, 32, and Douglas Sims, 25, both of Fort Worth, are also accused of Johnson’s killing, which happened during a robbery. Police did not provide any details on the holdup.

Johnson was shot in the neck and later died at a local hospital.

Sims and Edwards ran to Hulen Mall, 4800 S. Hulen St., where the two attempted to disguise themselves by changing clothes, police said.

They were arrested near the food court area on the second floor, police said. A handgun was found on one of the men.

Edwards and Sims were charged with capital murder on Oct. 8 and they remain in the Tarrant County Jail with bail for each set at $250,000, same as for Poole.

Police did not provide any details on how Poole was involved in the shooting.

Officers believe that a drug deal went wrong and one party attempted to rob the other. Both parties got in their vehicles and exchanged gunfire. The suspects involved caused several minor accidents while fleeing the scene.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

crime

fort-worth

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  