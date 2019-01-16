Cause of death ‘undetermined’ for man found in silo filled with sand

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office could not determine a cause of death for a 44-year-old Fort Worth man whose skeletal remains were found in a silo filled with sand last month.

On Wednesday, the medical examiner’s office listed the manner of death for Arthur West as “undetermined” on its website. The ruling on manner and cause of death had been listed as “pending.”

West’s skeletal remains were found in the 12th floor silo on the morning of Dec. 15.

Detectives have said they do not believe foul play was involved.





Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“This case is not believed to be a criminal offense, based on the detectives’ investigation,” Officer Buddy Calzada, a police spokesman, said in an email Wednesday. “It is unknown exactly how the deceased got into the silo and we have found no one that observed him around the silo.”

Patrol officers responded to an investigation call about 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 15 at Maalt Transportation, 2000 S. Main St., about five blocks south of John Peter Smith Hospital.





A representative of Maalt Transportation has said that West was never an employee of the Fort Worth company which provides sand solutions to oilfield companies.

Employees were working on filling a silo with sand on the 12th floor when it got clogged, police said.

Workers saw a measuring tape in the sand, pulled it and discovered the decomposed body, police said.

They said West’s skeletal remains were clothed.