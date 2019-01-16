Fort Worth

With a moving car, a frantic call and an unresponsive baby, they had to act fast

By Kaley Johnson

January 16, 2019 02:13 PM

Makema Nanjole and her baby, Marc, met with Lindy Curtis, who helped save the baby’s life when Makema went into labor while in a moving car.
FORT WORTH

When MedStar dispatcher Lindy Curtis answered a 911 call on Monday morning, she asked her usual questions: Where are you and what’s the emergency?

The answers she got were not what she expected — the caller was in a moving car with a newborn who wasn’t breathing.

Early Monday morning, Makema Nanjole had gone into labor while she and her sister were driving from Haltom City to Baylor Scott & White All Saints in Fort Worth, according to MedStar in Fort Worth.

Makema’s sister, Mankarkaros (Bonnie) Rosamira, frantically called 911 when baby Marc was born not breathing as the family drove on Texas 121 into downtown Fort Worth. She explained what was happening to Curtis and said they would not be able to stop and wait for an ambulance.

Curtis started telling Rosamira what to do.

She talked Rosamira through giving CPR to the infant. Her supervisor, Luvinia Warren, called the Baylor ER to let them know a baby in cardiac arrest would be arriving shortly, giving them a description of the car.

When mom, baby and sister arrived, ER staff ran to the car and took over CPR to resuscitate Marc.

The teamwork paid off. Marc was reported to be doing just fine and was discharged from Baylor on Tuesday afternoon, MedStar reported.

Curtis, Marc and Makema were also able to formally meet each other Tuesday evening.

