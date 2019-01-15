Fort Worth police investigate death of 6-week-old girl

Fort Worth police are investigating the death of a 6-week-old girl.

The baby was pronounced dead at 5:48 p.m. Monday at Cook Children’s Hospital.

Sgt. Rachel DeHoyos, supervisor of the crimes against children unit, said the girl had been taken to the hospital by her mother for injuries suffered at the family’s apartment.

The Tarrant County medical examiner’s office states the apartment is in the 5700 block of Oakleaf Drive in southwest Fort Worth.

“The mother also has a 3-year-old child that was present when the child was injured,” DeHoyos said.

DeHoyos said detectives conducted a search of the apartment Monday night and are continuing their investigation while awaiting a ruling by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s office on the cause and manner of the child’s death.

Child Protective Services has also been notified, she said.