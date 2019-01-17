The Women’s March returns to downtown Fort Worth on Sunday, Jan. 20

Ladies: Bundle up.

Anyone planning to be part of the third annual Women’s March downtown on Sunday morning are likely to face temperatures in the 30s.

But it will be worth it, said Leah Payne, one of the organizers with the Tarrant County Democratic Woman’s Club.

“I want everyone to feel that sense of community they come for every year,” she said. “Women often forget we have an entire sisterhood that is in Tarrant County.

Digital Access For Only $0.99 For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.

“Coming together, feeling that sense of sisterhood, that safe space — that is the Women’s March each year.”

The national Women’s March on Washington and many other sister marches across the country are scheduled for Saturday.

“It’s time to march again. And this time, we’re coming back with an agenda,” a statement on the Women’s March website states. “The #WomensWave is coming, and we’re sweeping the world forward with us.”

But Fort Worth’s march will be be one day later than most because the city’s historic Stock Show & Rodeo Parade will start downtown at 11 a.m. Saturday.

“The city wouldn’t give us a permit for Saturday,” Payne said. “But that’s such a legendary Fort Worth event and we didn’t want to compete with that. So we moved ours to Sunday.”

The good news about holding the march one day later than many other cities, she said, is that it allows women here to participate in larger marches, such as those in Austin, and still be part of the Fort Worth march on Sunday.

The bad news is that it will be cold, likely somewhere between the mid-30s and mid-40s during the march, forecasts show.

The Fort Worth 2019 Women’s March begins at 10 a.m. Sunday on the east side of the Tarrant County Courthouse, 100 W. Weatherford.

The Dallas Women’s March also will be held Sunday, but that march — which begins at St. Paul UMC Dallas, 1816 Routh St. in Dallas — begins at 2 p.m.

These marches began in 2017, as many were upset that Republican Donald Trump bested Democrat Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential race.

In Fort Worth, crowds between 5,000 and 8,000 showed up for the 2017 and 2018 marches.

“We are not expecting the crowds we had in the last two years,” Payne said. “We expect maybe 2,000 to 3,000 because of the weather and timing.”

Fort Worth’s march is being hosted by the Tarrant County Democratic Woman’s Club, Feminist Rebellion and El Voto Es Latino.

From Harriet Tubman & @DoloresHuerta, to my generation of women/trans/gnc leaders of all walks of life— #veterans & #military families have played key roles in social movements.



Together we can stop bigotry, end violence & war, and make liberty & justice true for ALL #womenswave pic.twitter.com/65QLGFrxjO — Pam Campos-Palma (@_pamcampos) January 15, 2019