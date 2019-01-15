What does no citizenship question on census mean for Fort Worth and Tarrant County?

A federal judge in New York blocked the U.S. Department of Commerce from adding a question about citizenship to the upcoming 2020 census on Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman released a 277-page opinion that agreed asking about citizenship would diminish political representation, result in a loss of government funds, do harm to the quality and accuracy of census data and divert resources.

Furman noted that this would likely not be the end of this issue. The ruling is expected to be appealed to the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and eventually the Supreme Court.

U.S. Rep. Marc Veasey, a Democrat from Fort Worth, tweeted that a citizenship question would hurt how federal funding is allocated.

Trump's attempt to manipulate #2020census data so immigrant communities get stripped billions in federal funding was just blocked by the court. I repeat, we are a nation of immigrants. They make our country better & won’t be underrepresented in our census.https://t.co/JMD2BGpa7G — Rep. Marc Veasey (@RepVeasey) January 15, 2019

Furman’s opinion notes that Texas, among other states, would face “a substantial risk of lost representation in the U.S. House of Representatives.”

What would a question about citizenship have meant locally?

If the census shows that there are fewer people living in Fort Worth and Tarrant County than in reality, they will likely only receive enough state and federal aid to serve the population that was accounted for.

A study by the Census Bureau itself concluded that adding the citizenship question would lead to a less accurate population count.

On December 12, 2017, the Department of Justice requested that the Census Bureau add the citizenship question to getcensus block level citizenship voting age population (CVAP) data. The DOJ and courts would use that data to enforce the 1965 Voting Rights Act, which protects minority voting rights, according to a Commerce Department statement from March 2018.

In announcing plans to add the question, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said in a statement that the pros “outweighed the limited potential adverse impacts.”

Critics of the question say their main concern is that undocumented residents will not participate in the census for fear of persecution.

“People who are marginalized often suspect the motives of census enumerators and various government agencies and so they may try to avoid giving a full accounting of people in their household,” said Max Krochmal, a history professor at Texas Christian University. “What we know is that trickles down into their interactions with other government agencies that people respect government generally and they will not seek out social services even from local governments that want to help them because they fear that that will somehow get back to immigration enforcement.”

The effects of not having accurate census data will be felt in the halls of local government as well, Krochmal added.

He noted that in the city of Fort Worth, Hispanics make up 34 percent of the total population according to the 2016 American Community Survey, but are only represented by a single Hispanic councilman in City Council, Carlos Flores. He said the council does not accurately reflect the diversity of the city and that will be difficult to improve with inaccurate census data and the redistricting that will take place after 2020.

“If we grossly under-counted not just Latinos, but also African-Americans and others who are suspicious of the federal government at the moment... what’s going to happen is they’re going to end up with districts that are drawn even more to their disadvantage,” Krochmal said. “It will make it very difficult to increase the representation of Latinos on the council to make the council look more like the community it represents if it appears that there are far fewer people to be represented than there are in reality.”

On March 26, 2018, the U.S. Department of Commerce announced that it would ask which members of each American household is a U.S. citizen. Within hours, 14 states filed a lawsuit against the government in an effort to have the question removed. The commerce department oversees the Census Bureau. A citizenship question has not been asked on the census since 1950.

“There’s tremendous anxiety in immigrant communities about being targeted by the federal government,” Krochmal said. “This helps to ease that a little bit.”



