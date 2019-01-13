Fort Worth

Dallas father killed his 3-year-old son, police say. Then he leaped out of a window

By Domingo Ramirez Jr.

January 13, 2019 01:38 PM

Brandon Edwards of Dallas is accused of killing his 3-year-old son Saturday evening in the family’s apartment.
Brandon Edwards of Dallas is accused of killing his 3-year-old son Saturday evening in the family’s apartment. Courtesy: Dallas County Jail
Brandon Edwards of Dallas is accused of killing his 3-year-old son Saturday evening in the family’s apartment. Courtesy: Dallas County Jail
DALLAS

A father accused of stabbing to death his 3-year-old son was arrested Saturday evening after he jumped out of a second floor apartment window, police said.

Brandon Edwards, 35, of Dallas, was taken into custody when officers arrived in response to a cutting call at 8613 Old Hickory Trail.

That call came in shortly before 6:30 p.m. Saturday, according to police in a Sunday email.

After Edwards was arrested, officers entered the apartment and discovered a 3-year-old boy with a knife wound. The boy who was later identified as Bryson Edwards was rushed to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The child’s mother had fled the apartment with their 7-year-old girl to a nearby apartment where she called police.

She returned to the family’s apartment and officers discovered she had been stabbed.

The woman was taken to a local hospital was in stable condition Saturday night. The 7-year-old girl was not injured.

Police did not release a motive for the stabbing.

Edwards was booked into the Dallas County Jail early Sunday and faces a charge of capital murder and aggravated assault of a family member with a weapon.

The Dallas man was in jail Sunday afternoon in lieu of $1.7 million bail.

Arlington Police are looking for these 10 fugitives. Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 for information leading to an arrest. Call 817-469-8477.

By

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

fort-worth

crime

crime

Domingo Ramirez Jr.

Star-Telegram breaking news reporter Domingo Ramirez Jr. has been in journalism for more than 35 years. It’s the job he has loved from day one.

  Comments  