3 accused of robbing store, arrested when they were spotted at Fort Worth motel

Three suspects accused in the holdup at gunpoint of a convenience store employee were in custody Sunday after police located them as they were parking at a motel.

The suspects were arrested at the ACE Motel after police used a loud speaker to get them to come out of rooms, police said. No shots were fired in the incident.

Police had not released the names of the two men and a woman who face charges of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.

Officers responded to the robbery call shortly after 3:30 a.m. at the Circle K in the 6700 block of Crowley Road.

An employee told police he had been robbed at gunpoint by suspects. Police did not release any details on what was stolen.

A short time later, officers observed a vehicle that matched the description of the one used in the Circle K robbery at the motel, 3105 S. Riverside Drive, about six miles from the holdup.

The suspects were captured and they were in the Fort Worth Jail Sunday.